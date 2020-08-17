Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

2020 Elections: NPP will make Volta region our ‘commercial bank’ - Awuku

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party Awuku Sammi says the party is battle-ready to compete squarely with the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region in the upcoming 2020 general elections.



According to Mr Awuku, the NPP is resolute in committing resources in making sure that it makes a significant gain by increasing its share of votes in the region in the December 7, elections.



“For us, we are also targeting that we will move from our microfinance level in this region to be a commercial bank in this region and compete.”



“We [NPP] will not accept any form of intimidation. People should come to us with ideas, the NPP will not be cowed into submission that this [Volta Region] should be an exclusive preserve of the opposition party,” he added.



Mr. Awuku made the comments while addressing party folks and executives at the launch of a 30-member Volta regional campaign committee in Ho on Sunday.



He charged the campaign committee to remain focused and resolute in ensuring that the NPP achieved its set goals towards victory in the 2020 elections, as far as the Volta region is concerned.



In his acceptance speech, the NPP Regional Chairman and Chairman of the campaign committee Mr. Kofi Makafui Woanya reiterated the readiness of the party in the region to work towards achieving the party’s target in the region.



“We again want to assure His Excellency, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National Executive Committee that we will achieve our objectives, that the agenda we set for ourselves will be achieved,” he assured.





