2020 Elections: EC finally pays field officers

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The EC employed 236,000 field officers to help it with elections in 2020



• After the elections, these officers were not immediately paid



• Six months later, the EC says it has finally cleared all the outstanding bills



All field workers from the 2020 general elections have received their long overdue payments.



This, according to Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, the Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, means that all 236,000 field officers who assisted in the conduct of the 2020 general election have received their payments.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he said the last payment was made on Tuesday, June 08 and that the accounts of beneficiaries would be credited by Thursday, June 10.



“Just as it happened last time, the accounts details of some people were not correct so if anyone does not receive the money they need to present their details again,” he added.



Dr Asare also expressed his gratitude to the field officers, commending them for their patience and for their meritorious services that contributed to the successful election in 2020.