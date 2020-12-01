General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020 Elections: Don't leave the polling stations, be vigilant - Education Minister to NPP

play videoMinister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, has cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and supporters to be vigilant during the December 7 elections.



According to him, he has picked intelligence that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hired some people to disrupt the elections by stealing ballot boxes from the polling stations.



He called on the NPP not to go home after casting their ballots but stay at the polling stations to check miscreants.



Ghanaians will be going to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020 to elect a President for Ghana.



Twelve political parties are contesting the elections but it is largely believed that the contest is between the two biggest parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"NPP must be vigilant especially in polling stations that the NPP wins massively because some of our opponents have spurred some people to grab the ballot box and cause chaos for the votes to minimize. So, they should be vigilant not to go home after casting their votes but rather gather ourselves and make a bonfire, and go round it so that we show any person who attempts to steal the ballot box that we're still around," Matthew Opoku-Prempeh said in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.









