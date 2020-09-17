Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

2020 Election is about track records, not manifestos - Resident of Sagnarigu

Correspondence from the Northern Region



Some residents of the Sagnarigu community in the Northern Region have disclosed that, this year's general election will be based on track record and not manifestoes.



They made this known when GhanaWeb Northern Regional correspondent, Alidu Abdul- Rashid visits the community to investigate what will be influencing residents' decision to vote for a political party come December 7.



Speaking to Mr. Mubarik, a resident of sagnarigu, he indicated that, his decision to vote for a particular party in the upcoming general elections will be based on track records.



“I have seen the four(4) years of the NDC and the four(4) years of the NPP because they are just left with two to three months to go and I can tell you, based on this, I know who I will vote for."



Mr. Mubarik added that “I don't believe in manifestoes, I know what politicians can do, they are very desperate for power, because of this they make promises they can not fulfill, knowing very well that they are just building a castle in the air."



Other people who also spoke to GhanaWeb similarly indicated that they will be comparing records of political parties to see who best served them well before making their final decision come December 7.



They have called on Ghanaians to ensure that, they come out in their numbers to vote massively for the best party they believe will bring more development to the country.





