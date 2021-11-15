2016 rural telephony site to be built within 2nd term of Nana Addo's govt - Prince Ofosu Sefah

Politics of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

The Administrator of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah has announced that as part of the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion project, they aim to build 2016 rural telephony sites within the second term of the Nana Addo government.



Mr. Sefah stated that the 2016 telephony sites to be built will serve at least 3.5 million people across the nation when the first and second phase of the project is completed.



He explained that in a bid to attain a maximum level of digitalization, the sites will provide a minimum of 3G network to about 99% of the country’s population when completed.



“Up until 2020, GIFEC has been able to establish 10 telephony sites a year, but the government has got us funding through the ministry for GIFEC to build 2016 sites within the second term of the Nana government,” he said.



He mentioned that 49 sites have been acquired in the Northeast Region for the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion project, adding however that 18 of these have been built already.



Mr. Sefah said this at the climax of the Girls-in-ICT programme in Walewale in the Northeast Region. He emphasized the need for the country to bridge the gap between gender in terms of technology and digitalization, hence the provision of services, ICT tools, and training for the girl-child since 2017.



The programme which is the first of its kind in the Northeast Region selected 1000 girls from basic schools in the various districts to train and empower them with knowledge in IT.



After months of training, the students undertook an examination, from which the top 10% are awarded laptops. Also, cyber laboratories are built for the schools of 20% after the examination.



In his interaction with the media, Mr. Sefah said the Northeast region is the fifth region to benefit the Girls-in-ICT programme in Ghana and added that the programme will be extended to other regions to ensure a bridge in the technological gap between the male and female gender in Ghana.



Some beneficiaries of the project expressed their excitement about the project and its benefit to them since its inception in the region.



They explained that they have gained a lot of knowledge that can help them in their academic progression and development as girls in advanced societies. They thanked GIFEC and the Ministry of Information for considering the region in such a crucial and beneficial programme; and also applauded the government for the laudable initiative implemented.