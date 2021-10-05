200 fire volunteers pass out of National Fire Academy

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

Two hundred fire volunteers made up of 105 males and 95 females, passed out of the National Fire Academy (NAFA) after six weeks of intense training in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday.



The initiative, under the auspices of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, together with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Police Service, and PS-Trade, was to create job avenues for the youth in the community.



The volunteers, selected from the 13 electoral areas within the constituency were taken through volunteer firefighting and training, health and safety fire advocacy, community engagement, and emergency response.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Project Coordinator for NAFA, Ms. Jennifer Moffat, said, “We have trained over 200 youths volunteers within the constituency and some have been able to fight fires in their homes.”



These volunteers also go through classroom activities, including financial management, fire fighting, first aid training, mental health observation, career and disaster management through the GNFS, Police, PS-Trade, and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)”, she said.



Ms. Moffat thanked Dr. Kissi for his immense support and also lauded his team for their selfless dedication.



Dr. Kissi thanked the community for buying into his project and pledged to continue to serve his people.



Together with PS-Trade, GNFS, and the Police service, these volunteers will be the first respondents in the community where there are fire disasters”, he stated.



The Greater Accra Regional Assistant Chief Fire Officer 1, Alhaji Nuhu Djibril was full of praise for Dr. Adomako Kissi and said it will lessen the work on his outfit.



Alhaji Nuhu assured that the GNFS would continue to partner initiatives by the MP and other bodies who call on them for any form of training and support to aid them to reach their target.



He maintained that with the Greater Accra Regional always recording the highest number of outbreaks; collectively every individual could play his part to prevent accidents.



The General Manager of PS-Trade, Christian Schneider believed the project would serve the community and Ghana at large.



“We see this as a starting point for the future which will be extended to other areas.”



The Head of Fire Disaster at NADMO, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Tchafaram, said disasters like fire, floods had caused havoc to the economy and Ghana.



A representative from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Mrs. Afya Gyakyewaa, assured all 200 volunteers who had undergone the training would be given priority and be chosen ahead of other applicants when applications were opened.



Victoria Baah was crowned the NAFA best volunteer in Drills, Obed Yeboah was named the best in Academics and Lucy Ansah emerged the overall best volunteer.



Volunteer Paul Oduro and Isaac Koomson also picked the MP’s Special Awards respectively.