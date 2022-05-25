20-year-old mother dumps twin babies in well

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Sunyani Police have arrested a 20-year-old mother, Ellian Zumeseh, for allegedly dumping her three-month-old male twins in a well deliberately.



The police, in a graphic online reportage, said the well is in the house where the mother of the twins stayed at Abetifi Zongo, a suburb of Sunyani.



The incident, which happened at about 1.30 a.m. Monday, threw the suburb into a state of shock and disbelief.



The lifeless bodies of the twins were found floating in the well, which drew the attention of some members of the household.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told Graphic Online that a businesswoman in the community, assisted by two policemen, arrested and sent the suspect to the Sunyani Police Station.



"After the police had received a report on the dastardly act, a team was dispatched to the scene at Abetifi Zongo, where the team saw the bodies of the twins floating in the well.



"The police retrieved the bodies, but a careful inspection of the remains revealed no signs of violence," ASP Oppong said in the report.



He added that there was a whitish foam from the nostrils of the babies.



The officer noted that the babies were conveyed to the Emergency Ward of the Sunyani Regional Hospital, where a medical officer declared them dead on arrival.



The Bono Police Regional PRO said the bodies had been deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital for preservation and autopsy.



He said the suspect, Ellian Zumeseh, had been detained to assist in investigations into the case.