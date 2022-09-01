20-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his mother, landlord’s wife, and sister

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

The Upper West Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of killing his mother, the wife of his landlord, and his sister.



According to the police, the suspect, Anthony Yengbor, also attacked his eight-month-old baby, who sustained serious injuries and is now receiving treatment at the hospital.



The police stated that the incident happened in a community in Jirapa, the capital town of Jirapa Municipal in the Upper West Region.



“The Upper West Regional Police Command on August 28th, 2022, arrested 20-year-old suspect, Anthony Yengber, for the murder of his mother and two others as well as causing harm to an eight-month-old baby at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa.



“The suspect allegedly attacked his 60-year-old mother, his landlord's wife, his sister and her eight (8) month old son. The victims, who were found in critical condition, were taken to the St. Joseph's Hospital in Jirapa for medical attention.



“The three women were however pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital. The eight (8) month old baby survived and is receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital,” parts of a statement by the police, which was copied to GhanaWeb, read.



The statement further indicated that the accused person has been remanded into the custody of the police after he was arraigned before the Jirapa Magistrate Court on August 30, 2022.



It added that Anthony Yengbor will appear before the court on September 19, 2022.



