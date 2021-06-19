20-year-old deaf and dumb man commits suicide

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Kwaku Frafra, a twenty 20-year-old man has committed suicide.



The incident which happened at Mpasaaso Number 2 in the Ahafo Ano South-West District of the Ashanti Region has thrown residents into a state of shock.



Assemblymember for the area, Charles K. Asare, revealed that he heard the disturbing news through a phone call around 8:00 pm from some locals and upon verification, it was confirmed that the young man had hanged himself in the bush, thus whilst he went to a farm with his other three siblings.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness report reveals that the young man together with his other siblings who operate as caretakers of a cocoa farm in the area peacefully went to the bush to run their normal errand.



According to the report, Kwaku Frafra (deaf and dumb) who had successfully invested in a tomato farm on other nearby land told his brothers he was going to work on his farm.



Kwaku never returned on time as he used to do this alarmed his brothers who went in search of him. He was later found hanging on a tree in the nearby bush.



The news was later reported to the Assemblymember and chiefs of the town who in turn informed the police. The police together with other townsfolks went to the bush to retrieve the body at around 9:30 pm.



The body has since been conveyed by the Mpasaaso Police to the Mankranso Hospital morgue for autopsy and investigation.