20-year-old allegedly commits suicide at Wassa Amenfi

A man in his early 20s is suspected to have committed suicide at Wassa Aboam in the Wassa Amenfi Central District in the Western Region.



The body of the deceased who is said to be unknown to residents of Wassa Aboam was found hanging from a tree in a cocoa farm.





The incident is reported to have occurred on Thursday about 5 pm.



According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com a case has been lodged with the Wassa Amenfi Central Police on the incident.



The Police Commander, ASP Kofi Addae is said to have dispatched a police team together with Unit Committee chairman and Assembly member of the area who reported the case to visit the crime scene.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Asankragua morgue for investigation.



