20 residents arrested in Yirangu, Kubolunsi for killing an armed robber

Regional News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



A joint military and police personnel have stormed Yirangu and Kubolunsi in the Mamprugu Moaduri district of the North East region and arrested about 20 residents in the area for killing an armed robber.



The arrest made by the joint security according to the residents happened on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at about 2 AM when they were all asleep.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicates that the residents in May this year apprehended an armed robber with other three accomplices who had attacked a fuel station and bolted with an unspecified amount of money.



One of the armed robbers in the process was overpowered by the residents and was pummeled to death while the other three managed to escape unhurt with the sales of the fuel station.



The District Chief Executive of the area, Abu Adams told GhanaWeb that he heard about the arrest and quickly moved to the police station in Yagaba but he was told that the arrestees will be sent to Nalerigu, the regional capital for interrogation because the security says the residents allegedly killed someone in the area.



"I had numerous calls from the residents that some security men came to Yirangu and Kubolunsi and made a very massive arrest of about 20 people, so I quickly moved to the police station but I was told that they will send them to Nalerigu for interrogation," he "I am told by the police commander that it is about the incident that happened a month ago regarding the armed robber's attack at one filling station in Kubori but I will have to gather reliable information about this case," he added.



The DCE said he is yet to go to the regional police station in Nalerigu to authenticate the arrest from there.



Meanwhile, the North East Regional public relations unit has declined to comment on the arrest.