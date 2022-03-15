20% reduction in government's expenditure affecting development – Gabby Otchere-Darko

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby explains cause of Ghana’s economic challenge



Parliament rejecting govt fiscal measures cause of current challenges – Gabby



Govt in arrears to all statutory funds – Ato Forson



Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has hinted that although the government was able to control the COVID-19 pandemic, it is having difficulties reviving the economy.



In a tweet posted on March 15, 2022, the NPP (New Patriotic Party) stalwart indicated that the economic challenges of the country are as a result of the failure of parliament to pass the government's revenue mobilisation efforts.



“The Ghana story: president said of covid: we know how to fix the economy but not how to revive the dead. Covid controlled but Parliament says no to fiscal measures to fix economy.



“Spending now cut drastically by at least 20%, affecting development, contractors, incomes and jobs,” the tweet Gabby shared read.



Meanwhile, former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the government of owing service providers of the National Health Insurance Scheme arrears of at least 9 months.



In a tweet posted on March 11, 2022, Dr Forson said that the arrears of the service providers form part of a long list of debts the government owes.



The ex-deputy finance minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, added that the government owes statutory funds including the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the Road Fund are even worse.



Read tweet of Gabby below:



