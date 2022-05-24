20 people have been rescued from floods caused by Tuesday's downpour – NADMO

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has disclosed that at least 20 people have been rescued from floods in Accra caused by the heavy rains which started on Monday, May 23 to Tuesday, May 24.



According to NADMO, most of the victims rescued were from Dansoman, Odorkor and Dzowulu, 3news.com reports.



The Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Archibold Cobbina, who disclosed this in an interview on 3FM, also indicated that the organisation is only rescuing flood victims and has not started giving out relief items.



“A lot of areas have been flooded. Areas like Ledzokuku, some parts of Tema, Sakaman, parts of Spintex road, Odorkor, Circle, Kaneshie First Light, among others … about twenty people have been rescued around Dansoman, Odorkor, Dzowulu but others are also in other parts for the same rescue mission,” he said



Also, the NADMO regional director said they have, through their operations, observed a worrying trend of Ghanaians dumping their garbage into the rain which is one of the main reasons the city floods anytime there is a downpour.



“… when they see that it is raining, that is where people bring out refuse and dump them into the raining waters… People have dumped refuse right in the middle of the road at Sakaman,” he added.



Various parts of the capital of Ghana were left in ruins after heavy rains poured from the evening of Monday, May 23, 2022, to about the early hours of Tuesday morning.



As usual, parts of the capital were flooded after just a few hours of rain on Monday evening and videos of cars submerged in water, kiosks floating atop floodwaters and roads flooded had taken over social media platforms.



After over 7 hours of rain, one would be lucky to have woken up to a house without flooded rooms, a shop with its content still intact, an office without water in its compound, a market stall without ruined goods or a road not covered by floods if driving or in a vehicle.



All over, there were signs of destruction, from trees being uprooted to cars being crashed, tarred roads being destroyed, and wooden structures being carried away.



The floods have also led to heavy vehicular traffic in some parts of Accra.



