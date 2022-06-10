20 million trees to be planted nationwide for Green Ghana Day

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo will lead Ghanaians to plant 20 million trees on June 10, 2022 during the Green Ghana Day exercise.



Other eminent personalities including former Presidents Kufuor and John Mahama as well as the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, will also plant commemorative trees across the country.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who said this at a News Conference in Parliament regarding the exercise, revealed that, ”the Ministry plans to plant 10 million seedlings on Reserve Compartments and 10 million across the country in schools, churches, homes, mosques and other public areas”.



He said Ghana has lost about 80% of its forest cover since 1900 and described it as a crisis situation facing the country.



He said efforts at restoring Ghana’s forests in the past had not been effective and forceful. The Green Ghana Project therefore is to drive efforts towards an aggressive afforestation programme in restoring the lost forest cover of Ghana which contributes to the global effort to fight climate change.



The theme for this year’s Green Ghana Day exercise is “Mobilizing for a Greener Future”.



Meanwhile, MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, said ”environmental degradation poses a great risk to the trees being planted, especially along the coast”.



The MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, made a case for the planting of more bamboo for not just beautification, but as a mitigation measure against climate change.