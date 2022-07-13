20% COLA: Doctors, nurses, midwives to withdraw services from July 28

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Health workers to join strike by labour groups



Four teacher unions declare strike



Labour unions demand 20% COLA



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Health Services Workers' Union (HSWU) and Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA) have announced their intention to withdraw their services from July 28, 2022.



According to the four health labour groups, the decision to withdraw their services was taken due to the failure of the government to respond to their request for a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for its members due to the current hardship in the country.



In a joint statement released on July 13, 2021, the health professionals indicated that if the government fails to meet their demands, they will commence their industrial strike action with a gradual withdrawal of their services from Thursday, July 28.



“We, therefore, serve notice to the government as an employer that if by 22nd July 2022 the negotiations on COLA are not completed, the aforementioned health sector unions will have no other choice than to embark on a series of actions as spelt out below, which will in no doubt disturb the industrial harmony within the health sector.



“25th to 27th July 2022 - wearing of red arm/wrist bands in all health facilities; 28th to 31st July 2022- withdrawal of Out-Patient Department (OPD) Services; 1st August 2022- Withdrawal of OPD and In-patient services,” parts of the statement read.



Already, four pre-tertiary teacher unions (Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union) have been on strike since July 4, 2022, to press home their demands for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



Other labour unions, including the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU), have served notice of their intent to embark on strikes over the same demand.



The Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana (SSA UOG) declared a strike on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.



Meanwhile, the government has called for calm amongst the agitating labour unions while seeking to address their concerns through engagement.



The demand for a 20% COLA, according to the labour unions, is due to the rising cost of living in the country.



Read the full statement of the health sector labour groups below:











