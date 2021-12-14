20,555 persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Oti Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: GNA

A total of 20,555 persons have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Oti Region out of a target of 490,641, representing 4.2 per cent.



Dr. Osei Kuffour-Afreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that persons, who had taken at least a single dose, were 57,334, representing 11.7 per cent.



He said there was a general hesitancy among the people to take the vaccines due to misconceptions about them



He said although people were aware of the vaccination, they were sceptical and did not want to take it.



The Regional Director said the directorate had taken delivery of more vaccines.



He appealed to the media to educate people on the need to take the jab.



Dr. Kuffour-Afreh said conspiracy theories, myths and misconceptions about the vaccine should be treated with contempt since there was no scientific proof.



He said the vaccines were safe, simple and effective tools to prevent diseases.



The Regional Director explained that the vaccination would help minimize the risk of complications of infected persons and urged everyone to get involved.



Dr. Kuffour-Afreh observed that people were no longer observing the safety and preventive protocols and cautioned against the practice since the disease still existed.



He said during the Christmas season, more travelers from countries experiencing the fourth wave of COVID-19 were likely to be in Ghana, which might also expose Ghanaians to the disease.



“So, everybody should adhere to the safety and preventive protocols to avoid contracting the disease,” Dr. Kufuor-Afreh advised.