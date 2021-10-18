20,000 girls to benefit from cyber security training in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Monday, 18 October 2021

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) in collaboration with Huawei Technologies, Ghana has introduced the Girls-in-ICT programme in female Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region.



About 20,000 girls are benefiting from the training which focuses on Cyber Security.



The programme is aimed at providing ICT education to girls in the second cycle institutions as well as equip them with basic cyber security fundamentals to help them stay safe in cyberspace.



The beneficiary schools include Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS) and the Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School, St Louis, Serwaa Nyarko, Kumasi Girls, the Adventist Girls SHS, St Mary’s Girls, Afua Kobi Ampem Girls, St Monica’s, TI Ahmadiya and Prince of Peace.



Topics being treated include the Child Online Protection Provisions in the New Cyber Security Act 2020 and the SMART Acronym which explains how to stay safe online.



The girls are also being trained on risk associated with the use of internet which include fake news; cyber bullying, sextortion, cyber stalking among others.



On the Cyber Security Point of Contact, the girls would be sensitised to the need to report all cyber related issues confronting them to the National Cyber Security Authority on short code 292 for prompt response and necessary assistance.



According to the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ama Pomaa Boateng, the initiative was part of efforts to continue empowering the youth with the digital skills they urgently need to thrive in the new tecnological era.



She expressed the hope that much enthusiasm would be generated amongst girls to enhance ICT education in the country.



The pilot programme covers two other regions- Eastern and Central regions.



In the Eastern Region, schools to benefit from the training are Methodist Girls, Aburi Girls, Krobo Girls, Diaspora Girls, St Roses , Islamic Girls and St Mary’s Vocational and Technical Institute.



Holy Child, Wesley Girls and Mfantsiman Girls in the Central Region will also benefit from the programme.



The Girls-in-ICT is an initiative of the International telecommunications Union (ITU), aimed at introducing young girls to basic ICT skills.