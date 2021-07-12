2-year-old girl found dead; family suspects foul play

Regional News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: Obuasi TV

A two-year-old girl, Mma Aisha met her untimely death at New Estate, a suburb of the Obuasi municipal.



Narrating the sad incident to ABN's Chukwu Joseph, the father of the child, Abdul Karim asserted that a five minutes Dumsor caused his daughter's death.



"My wife Zinabu went to a nearby mosque to pray and left the child in the care of her siblings, the light went out for some few minutes and before we could say, Jack, the girl was nowhere to be found" he explained.



He further stated that the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death made him believe that her death is not normal.



"We've been looked her for since Wednesday, 7th 2021 the day she got missing but all our attempt was fruitless, we persisted until we got a call this Friday evening indicating Mma Aisha has been found dead in Hwiasiamoa gutter at Estate.



"We went there and it was our daughter. I suspect that someone killed her and intentionally dropped her in the gutter since it was about to rain. Her body is still fresh and doesn't look like it was washed away by rainwater" he concluded.



The Assembly Member of the area Mr Musah Yahaya also said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident more because of the suspicious nature of the death.



This incident has however left the residents frustrated especially in the light of frequent killing of children in Obuasi.



The body has been deposited at the Obuasi Hospital morgue for postmortem and preservation.



