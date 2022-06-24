2 things Asabee fears can take NPP into opposition

Politics of Friday, 24 June 2022

An aspirant in the national championship position of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, fears two key issues can harm the party in the lead up to the 2024 general elections.



According to him, issues surrounding the party’s flagbearership race as well as division among party faithful have the potential to send the governing party back into opposition.



Asabee as he is known popularly, made these comments on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ morning show which was also live on Angel TV, on Thursday, June 23, 2022,



He suggested that the seven candidates competing to be the party’s flagbearer should agree among themselves and select one to avoid unnecessary rivalry and tension.



He further proposed a healthy competition amongst them if they cannot withdraw for one to lead since they are all friends.



He refuted claims of being in the camp of Alan Kyeremateng saying that ‘elders of the party’ should refrain from commenting or taking sides so that peace and unity prevails.



Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng also mentioned that it is only people who wish for the downfall of the party that would fight the president.



“I’m very free with the president and we do have good conversations. If you go fighting the president, then it means you don’t wish the party well…”



When asked if the comments made by Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister means he [Agyarko] is seeking the downfall of the party, Asabee responded that “I don’t know.”



Boakye Agyarko had said on Asempa FM that he has no relationship with President Akufo-Addo and would not accept any appointment from his goverment because he is focused on his own political ambition of becoming an NPP flagbearer.