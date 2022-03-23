2 suspects in NTC burglary granted GH¢20,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The two suspects arrested in connection with the burglary at New Times Corporation (NTC) premises, near Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle), Accra, last Sunday, have been granted GH₵10,000 bail each.



The suspects (names withheld for security reasons) are also expected to report to the police occasionally to assist in investigations.



The police have also requested for the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) from the NTC for analysis.



The Kaneshie Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Faakye-Kumi, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.



It was reported in the Ghanaian Times, Tuesday, March 22, issue, that the police have commenced investigations into a burglary at the NTC premises, in Accra, on Sunday night.



The thieves who were reported to have broken into eight offices, including that of the Managing Director, the Editor and Deputy Editor of the Ghanaian Times, the Ghanaian Times and The Spectatornewsrooms, Human Resource and Information Communication Technology (ICT) and made away with a Lenovo laptop, an unspecified amount of cash and a Huawei mobile phone.



Although this is not the first time the corporation has been burgled, workers, who reported for work were shocked because many of them were hearing about theft in the corporation for the first time.



The situation led to a slow start of work as staff were not allowed for several hours to enter the affected offices. They had to wait for the arrival of the police to commence investigations.