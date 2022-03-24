2 suspects arrested, arraigned before court for assaulting referees in Tamale

Regional News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Correspondence from Northern Region



The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly assaulting match officials last Sunday, March 20 at the Tamale Sports Stadium



The Real Tamale United (RTU) had a one-one match game played against the Aduana Stars last Sunday



The home supporters of the Real Tamale United who were not satisfied with how the match went, launched an attack on the match officials



The two suspects Mohammed Hafiz and Rauf Abdulai were seen in a viral video leading the assault on the officials, hence their arrest



GhanaWeb gathered that one of the suspects Mohammed Hafiz, also known as Double, reported himself to the police, and the other suspect Rauf Abdulai popularly known as 'Lahabali', was arrested at a hideout.



Superintendent of Police, Supt Bernard Baba Ananga the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, confirmed the story to the GhanaWeb on Thursday and said the two appeared before the Tamale Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.



The suspect, he said pleaded not guilty to the charges and sitting has been adjourned to April 7, 2022.



They two according to Supt. Ananga was charged with assaults.



"The two were arrested and arraigned before the court yesterday and the court has remanded them"Supt. Baba Ananga said.



Synopsis



The Real Tamale United (RTU) and the Aduana Stars last Sunday, faced each other at the Tamale-based Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League game which ended one goal for each team.



Some supporters of the homes-based team who were satisfied with the outcome of the game blamed the match officials, and allegedly assaulted them.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in reaction to the matter on Monday, banned the Tamale Stadium indefinitely with immediate effect due to those disturbances.



The Executive Council also said that the GFA’s Competitions Department will now fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Real Tamale United FC with due regards to the distance to be traveled by the away teams.