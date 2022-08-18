2 suspected witches killed in Talensi

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two people have been killed after they were branded as witches in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.



The two, a man and a woman are said to have been forced to take some concoctions by a chief priest upon the instructions of some community workers.



After the two took the concoction, the man died instantly but the woman died the next day.



In reaction to this, the police arrested seven people following their involvement in the killing of the two suspects.



The police say they are still on the manhunt for other suspects, Myjoyonline.com reports.



NYA/WA