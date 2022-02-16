2 staff of Koforidua Technical University sacked for misapplying over GHC600,000

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Governing Council of the Koforidua Technical University has dismissed two staff for financial malfeasance.



The Council as part of its disciplinary action also reprimanded and suspended eight others for their involvement in the crime.



Three others were, however, exonerated. The decision was taken following receipt of an official report from the council’s Disciplinary Committee about financial malfeasance two years ago.



The University had disclosed that about GHC620,000 cannot be traced after a forensic financial audit was conducted in the school.



The audit report disclosed financial infringement carried out by some individuals in the institution.



They were said to have diverted monies collected as school fees into their private accounts. The University, as part of the investigation process, interdicted them.



According to Joynews, the report recommends that all those who were involved in the act should refund the said amount or be prosecuted.