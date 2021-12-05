2 men fight over the paternity of 2-month-old baby

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Confusion at Saabo over paternity issues



I only identify Kofi Wusu as my daughter's husband - Parent



I know who the father of my child - Akosua Margaret





There is confusion among residents of Saabo, in the Asante Akyem South district in the Ashanti Region.



According to an Adom TV report, two men; Osmanu and one Kofi Wusu are fighting over the paternity of a 2-month-old baby.



Akosua Margaret mother of the 2-month-old baby speaking in an interview with Adom News explained that she was in a relationship with Osmanu before settling down with Kofi Wusu.



According to her, she didn't know she was pregnant when she moved in to settle with Kofi Wusu after he came to do knocking for her hand in marriage.



"I was in a relationship with Osmanu, who has two wives, and Kofi Wusu. Kofi Wusu came to do the knocking for my hand in marriage. I didn't know I was pregnant after the knocking hence moved in to stay with Kofi Wusu till I gave birth. Kofi Wusu planned to do the naming ceremony of the child in 2 weeks after my childbirth but Osmanu came back to fight for the child," she told the news portal.



According to Akosua Margaret, the baby has some features of Osmanu, hence she can confirm the baby is for him.



She added that her first boyfriend, Osmanu, is ready to pay for all the costs incurred by Kofi Wusu.



But speaking on the matter, the father of Akosua Margaret says he only identifies Kofi Wusu as the husband of her daughter according to customs.