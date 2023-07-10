2 jailed for selling ‘fake’ Apostle Kwadwo Safo agro-chemicals

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced two individuals to six months in prison each for forging and selling agrochemicals belonging to Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo.



The two, identified as Kwadwo Effah, a trader, and Emmanuel Ayivi, a driver, were also slapped with a GH¢6,000 fine or risk two years in prison if they fail to pay.



According to the Ghanaian Times newspaper dated July 10, 2023, the two pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to sell someone's product and reproduction of someone's product without authority.



The prosecution officer, Chief Inspector Dela Amenuvor, in the court presided over by Nana Asantewaa Atakorah, named James Nsiah, a Chief Security Officer of the Kristo Asafo Church in the Ashanti Region as the complainant.



C/Insp told the court that the Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Church, Apostle Kwadwo Safo had produced some agro-chemicals that are yet to be commissioned, but that some unscrupulous people have been making and selling similar products with the label 'Akate-Suro Africa Star,' which is the label of the church's leader.



To crack down on the illegal activity, the prosecution told the court that a message was sent to church members across the country to be on the lookout for the perpetrators.



The prosecuting officer, C/Insp Amenuvor indicated that on June 22 at about 7:30 AM, a witness in the case was approached by one of the accused, Ayivi with some agro-chemicals with the label of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.



When the witness inquired about the source of the chemicals, he mentioned the name of the other accused, Effah, making him contact the complainant, James Nsiah who arranged for Ayivi's arrest.



Ayivi assisted the police in arresting Effah in a taxicab with the license plate GS 9159, which was being used to transport agrochemicals to farmers.



At the time of the arrest, the police retrieved 87 insecticide powder, 24 labelled bottles of agrochemicals as well as 13 unlabeled chemicals from the cab.



In his caution statement, Kwadwo Effah admitted to reproducing the products and working with Ayivi to sell them to farmers without permission from the original manufacturers.



NW/OGB





