2 injured, one killed as robbers attack Goil station

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A dawn attack on one of the branches of Goil Fuel Station has left two persons injured and one person dead.



The deceased identified as Prosper Dotse Kugbleafe is a retired army officer and a security guard at the station.



The sad incident happened at the Wassa Akropong Goil Fuel Station around 2:00 am on Monday.



Confirming the robbery attack to Angel News’ Nana Ackaah, the Operations Manager for Goil, Awudu Issaka, narrated that “I received a call around 4am that our station at Wassa Akropong has been attacked by robbers. While we were rushing from Kumasi to the place, another call came that our security officer, Prosper was killed during the raid. It’s a sad story.”



He continued that “our supermarket attendant was slapped by one of the robbers after they requested for a safety key [which he didn’t even know what it was]. Given the nature of the slap, he has problems with his eye now.”



According to Mr. Awudu, one other employee was hit in the head with the gun retrieved from the deceased’s security guard which made him fall. CCTV footage shows that one of the robbers wanted to shoot the staff but the gun didn’t fire.



He added that the robbers finally fled the scene after a second security officer stationed at the fuel station stated firing.



“The other security started shooting and even ran after the robbers. Had he been close enough he could have shot one but we can’t tell if he was hit or not…We are berieved and my condolences to the family [of Prosper Dotse].”



Meanwhile the Wassa Akropong Fuel Station Manager, who spoke to Angel News called for police reinforcement in the area noting that the increased activities of robbers would drive investors away.