2 heroic young boys save taxi driver from drowning in Kumasi floods

Regional News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A yet-to-be-identified taxi driver got a lifeline after nearly being swept away in devastating floods at Kumasi Ohwim Junction in the Ashanti Region.



A video shared by a Twitter user @Nii Championn and sighted by GhanaWeb showed the driver in an apparent helpless position as he climbed atop his vehicle which had been fully submerged in the fast-gushing floods.



Onlookers who could be heard in the video, majority of who were women, were screaming, wailing and praying for some form of help for the taxi driver.



Then came the two young boys who rushed to the scene. In what appeared to be some form of communication with the taxi driver, the latter raised both arms as if to draw the attention of his would-be heroes.



After standing there on the top of his car and weighing his options, he decided to venture into the flooding waters and wade through to safety.



But shortly after getting off, he was quickly submerged as the water began to carry him away. The two boys raced along the bank of the water, stretched out their arms and scooped out the driver before he could be swept beyond their reach.



The bold action by the two young boys sparked praises from the women as well as social media commentators as the video has since gone viral.



Watch the moment the two young boys saved the life of the taxi driver







