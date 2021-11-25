2 days to go! Meet Obour at GhanaWebRoadSafety walk this Saturday

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In less than 48 hours, the GhanaWebRoadSafety team is hitting the streets of Legon-Madina with the GhanaWebRoadSafety walk and Lead ambassador, Bice Osei Kufour (Obour) is on board.



As early as 6 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, the team made up of GhanaWeb staff, Obour, key stakeholders and sponsors of the walk will kick off the day’s activities by converging at the Presec Bus stop.



From there, participants will walk through the principal streets of N4, through Atomic junction, where we will make a stop at some vehicle stations, continue through Legon and finally reconverge at De’lish restaurant at East Legon.



With educational materials to create more awareness among drivers and road safety messages from our key partners including the MTTD, DVLA, Korle Bu, Ghana Fire Service and the National Road Safety Authority, road users will be enlightened more about road safety and its importance in society.



With music, water, energy drinks and snacks from Verna and sumptuous delicacies prepared by De’lish restaurant, participants of the walk are guaranteed maximum refreshment.



