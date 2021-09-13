2 Owusu Bempah boys on the run - Police

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

• Ghana Police have arrested Rev Owusu Bempah for storming the residence of converted fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa



• The police in a statement have disclosed they were assaulted



• 3 have been arrested, with 2 others on the run



The Ghana Police Service have disclosed that 2 other suspects involved in the assault of some police personnel at the church premises of Owusu Bempah are on the run.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the police said they are pursuing the two suspects but have arrested three others.



“The other three suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run, and the police are pursuing them.



"The suspects are being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel,” part of the statement reads.



According to the police statement, the injured police personnel have received medical treatment and are responding to treatment.



Meanwhile, the suspects are expected to appear before the court Monday, September 13.



