Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Two persons purported to be Nigerians have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a five-year-old child at Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to reports, the child was standing by the road when the suspects tried to forcibly drag her into their vehicle.



The incident took place at about 2:00pm on Friday.