Source: Daily Guide Network

2 KNUST SHS teachers interdicted over student’s death

KNUST Senior High School (SHS)

Two teachers of the KNUST Senior High School (SHS) have been sanctioned by the Ghana Education Service (GES) over the death of a final year Business student, Sam Leonard.



The offending teachers, Seth Owusu Ansah, a Senior Housemaster, and Anthony Awotwe, a Housemaster, have been interdicted and re-assigned to Oforikrom Municipal Directorate of Education. “The Senior house master and the house master of Densu House, where the deceased lodged, have been interdicted by the committee”, Mary Owusu Achiaw, Ashanti Regional GES Director, said.



This latest development has pushed to three, the number of teaching staff that have been interdicted in the school after the death of the student on Tuesday.



The GES, earlier on Wednesday, interdicted the Headmistress of the school, Felicia Asamoah Dankwa, over the death, which sparked wild students protest in the school for two days.



Mary Owusu Achiaw, who has been directed by the GES to manage the school until further notice, said the two house masters were asked to stay aside for a committee to investigate the case.



According to Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the GES, Mark Ofori, preliminary investigations, had established negligence of duty on the part of the suspending teachers.



Leonard’s death triggered angry demonstration by his colleague students, who accused the school authorities of failing to attend to him, after he complained of severe stomach pain.



Calm has been restored to the school and the GES has launched an investigation into circumstances leading to his death.



Master Leonard Richard Sam was reported to have suffered from severe stomach ache, whilst in school on Tuesday, but strangely the teaching staff did not offer any support to him.



In a video circulating on social media, the final year business student was seen in pain as some students tried to give him first aid, as some teachers stood aside unconcerned.



Master Leonard Richard Sam’s parents had to travel to the school before they could send him to hospital for medical attention but sadly the final-year student was declared dead on arrival.



News of the death of the final-year business student sparked anger among the other students, who embarked on massive protests and destroyed items, halting academic work.



Meanwhile, Mary Owusu Achiaw has announced that normalcy had returned to the school, stressing that academic work was also in progress after a meeting with the students.













