2 Garrison closes skills training for military wives

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The 2 Garrison of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has climaxed a two-month Skills Training organised for wives of military personnel, defence civilian staff, female military personnel and other participants from sister security services.



The colourful ceremony which took place at Air Force Pentecost Church had 330 participants including seven males showcased products of the skills acquired in various categories such as confectionery, beads, soap and detergents, floral and decor, juice and ice cream, skincare and make-up, among others during the training which took place in all Garrisons in the country.



Participants also received grooming in home management, good parenting, packaging, branding and marketing.



The Guest of Honour for the occasion, Reverend Mrs Elizabeth Akuoko who is a retired educationist and a women enthusiast applauded the Military High Command for organising the training programme to equip not only the wives of its personnel with entrepreneurship skills to support their spouses in active service and in retirement but also welcoming spouses of sister services and people from the general public.



She expressed gratitude to Ghana Enterprise Agency(GEA) Ghana Maritime Authority(GMA) Service Integrity Savings and Loans(SISL) Stirling Assurance Acess Bank PLC, Wilmar Ghana, Promasidor Ghana Limited and Tema Flour Mills for supporting a great course.



Reverend Mrs. Akuoko underscored the need for the women to be their husband’s primary cheerleaders and create peaceful homes to enable them to give off their best.



The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Western Naval Command(WNC) who doubles as the 2 Garrison Commander, Commodore Samuel Walker advised that the handbook and flash drive which were given out to all participants was kept well to guide them to train others.



The participants were full of praise for the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama for his initiative to empower them through the training which was free of charge.



They also thanked the Garrison Commander, Commodore Samuel Walker, Base Commander, Air Force Base-Takoradi, Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong and the Commanding Officer of the 2 Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Army, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Atobrah Bondah for their immense support throughout the training.



They pledged to enhance their homes with the skills they had acquired to support their spouses to better serve Mother Ghana.



Certificates of participation were given to each participant in the training which ended on Friday, August 5, 2022.