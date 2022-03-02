2,803 admitted to Tamale Technical University

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya

A total of two thousand eight hundred and three (2,803) have gotten admission to study various programs at the Tamale Technical University (TaTU).



Out of the number, 955 are female and 1,834, are males representing a gender ratio of two to one.



This was revealed by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abass Braimah at the matriculation ceremony of the students on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



The event was attended by students, parents, lecturers, educationists, management of the university and the general public.



He said the TaTU was introducing new programs to equip the teaming youth with the requisite skills and knowledge needed to move the country's industrialization higher.







"As a university, we are always striving to introduce programs that will give you employable skills you need for industry and world of work," prof Braimah said.



He noted that as a technical university, the TaTU was embracing all forms of tertiary education, aimed at giving graduates several options to serve in the socio-economic development of the nation.

"We have a vision and roadmap that will present you with available options when you graduate from here," he said.



He advised the students not to be job seekers but rather create jobs for themselves and others upon graduation.



He urged them to take their academic work seriously, and also abide by the rules and regulations of the university.



The Vice-Chancellor further urged the students to desist from all forms of social vices, attend lectures regularly and also submit their assignments on time.



Madam Araba Judith, a student at the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, on behalf of her colleagues appealed to the university to give them the needed knowledge and skills that will make them competitive in the job market.



She also urged her colleagues to take their studies seriously since that was why they applied for admission.