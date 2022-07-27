2,497 slabs of marijuana intercepted in Atikpui

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Officers at the Nyive Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Volta region on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, intercepted some suspected marijuana.



The consignment, 2,497 slabs packed in industrial sacks was intercepted at Atikpui, a border community in the Ho Municipality.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Joanna S.A Agbeti, Commander for Shia Boarder, the operation took place at about 8:00 am on Tuesday.



She told journalists that, the Immigration Service will continue to fight against such menace in the region.



Sector Commander for Nyive, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Abdulai Zakaria in an interview after handling the consignment to Narcotic Board from Accra explained that suspected owners of the goods abandoned it upon realizing the arrival of his officers.



He noted that he deployed his men to track down the items after the Command received a "signal about the movement of the goods".



ACI Zakaria called on residents in the area and the region at large to collaboratively work with the Service in the fight against illicit activities especially, illegal drug dealing and things that will put Ghana at risk.



He said the service will continue to be proactive in the region, especially on the unapproved entry points.



The Ghana Immigration Service in the Volta region, in 2021 intercepted over 3,000 parcels of illegal drugs and some 760 illegal immigrants were also arrested and repatriated to their various countries between 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.