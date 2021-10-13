2,126 people dead in road accidents - MTTD

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Operations at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Dr Samuel Sasu-Mensah, has disclosed that in the last nine months, the number of people who have lost their lives lost in road crashes totalled 2,126.



He furthered that 11,659 suffered injuries after experiencing road accidents.



“The figures from January to September indicate the following. The total number of crashes amounts to 11,856. The total number of vehicles is 20,225, the total number of death, 2,126 whiles the total number of injuries is 11,659," the Director of Operations said.



Supt. Sasu-Mensah made this known at a national consultative forum on road traffic crashes and review of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) and Regulations 2012 (L.I. 2180) in Accra.



He said these figures depict an increase in the spate of traffic accident deaths and injuries in the country.



He attributed these accidents to the non-compliance of road traffic rules and regulations.



