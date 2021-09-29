2,034 who failed Law School entrance exams were victims of lack of space - Kwaku Azar

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Professor of Accounting and private legal practitioner lawyer Kwaku Asare aka Kwaku Azar has reiterated the need for the monopoly on legal education to be broken.



Reacting to the release of results for students who passed their entrance exams into the Ghana School of Law, he said although the number is an improvement of the previous results, there was the need to break the monopoly.



He said the over 2000 LLB graduates who failed the entrance exams did not fail but rather were denied access into the law school due to lack of space.



Out of 2,824 students from the various law faculties across the country who sat for the exam, only 790 of them passed.



The total number of students who passed represents 28% while the failure represents 72%.



The applicants were examined on six(6) subject areas that were; Constitutional law, Immovable property, Contract Law, Tort, Criminal Law, and Ghana legal system.



Lawyer Kwaku Azar reacting said;



Look, we were not born yesterday. 790/2824 is only a marginal improvement over 128/1820.



The whole legal education model is utterly broken down.



The monopoly must come to an end!!!



The Universities must not be happy to just collect money from so many students who get a terminal LLB.



They have a responsibility to prepare the 2,034 (72%) students, who cannot be accommodated by Makola, for the Bar examination.



These 2,034 students have not failed. They have just been denied a place because Makola cannot accommodate them.



The time to end this charade is NOW!



SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.

