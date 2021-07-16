1st and 2nd Ladies' salary: Ghanaians talk too much - Professor Kofi Agyekum

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has bemoaned the attitude of Ghanaians regarding the refund of allowances by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



The President and Vice President's spouses have over the weeks been at the centre of public bashing since Prof. Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee's report proposed that First and Second Ladies should officially start receiving salaries.



Due to the public ridicule and condemnation, First Lady Mrs. Akufo-Addo has returned all her allowances from 2017 to the State and Mrs. Bawumia, the Second Lady, has also indicated she will refund hers from January 2017 to March 2021.



Her Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has issued a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) cheque for GH¢899,097.84 as her refund of all allowances and the Second Lady will also refund a total amount of GH¢887,482.



Discussing the salary brouhaha during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Prof. Kofi Agyekum opined that the action by the two most prominent women should bring their matter to rest.



To him, the same people who castigated the First and Second Ladies for receiving allowances are now lambasting them for refunding the allowances.



He wondered why Ghanaians behave in such manner and called for the noise to stop.



"We talk too much. Sometimes, the noise is too much," he said.





