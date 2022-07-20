1st Damongo NPP Chairman passes on

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Mr Mohammed Alhassan Waala, the first constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Damongo Constituency (Daboya Mankarigu inclusive then) and founding member of the NPP has passed on.



Mr Mohammed Wala passed on in the early hours of 19th July, 2022 at Wa in the Upper West Region where he hails from.



Even though Mr Mohammed Alhassan Waala hails from Wa, he lived all his life at Damongo where he married a Gonja woman and gave birth to many children who are into business and other fields at Damongo and beyond. Some are drivers with one being a United States Army Officer.