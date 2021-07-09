1st, 2nd ladies salaries: Akufo-Addo is making Ghanaians pay Samira for looking good - Bridge Otoo

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

• The first and second ladies will be paid salaries after parliament approved the recommendations of an emolument committee



• Bridget Otoo has stated that Samira will be slaying with the country's money



• It is alleged that both women could earn GH¢2,765,880 as basic salaries





Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is an icon when it comes to fashion. She is considered as one of the all-time best-dressed spouse of a Vice president.



The wife of Vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, has graced several occasions styled in Ghanaian print, Kente, or Northen Smock. She has been commended by many for the efforts she put into her physical appearance.



Her style has aslso promoted a number of local designers in the country as her glam team is usually made up of local designers and make-up artists.



Whenever the second lady makes an appearance, she tops trends on social media. Madam Samira has a huge following on all her social media platforms and as expected, she updates her followers with every move she makes.



In a recent development, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has revealed that First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia will be paid salaries. This is based on recommendations of the Professor Ntiamoa-Baidu Emolument Committee.



“Spouses of sitting and former Presidents and Vice Presidents should be catered for by the State as part of privileges extended to the Presidents/Vice President,” parts of the committee’s report read.



The news has attracted mixed reactions from the public. According to many, it is “unconstitutional”, others also believe that it is a step in the right direction.



On the back of this, media personality, Bridget Otoo, in a tweet indicated that the second lady will “keep slaying on our money” now that she and the First Lady are going to be paid at least GH¢2,765, 880 as basic salaries.



“Everyday you people won't keep quiet about @SBawumia’s make up, hair and photo shoots. You see now @NAkufoAddo is making us pay her for looking good. I won't be surprised if she starts serving us three photos per day. Go get them Ma’am. Keep slaying on our money,” she wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on July 7, 2021.















