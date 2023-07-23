$1m, €300k scandal: 'I'll be exonerated' - Cecilia Dapaah ready for any probe

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Resigned sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has said "whereas I can state emphatically" that the figures mentioned in a newspaper report about some money stolen from her Abelemkpe residence by her househelps "do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the police", she is "very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position", thus, her decision to resign.



"I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts", she announced in her resignation letter to the president, adding: "I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours".



The Chronicle newspaper, which first broke the story, said the amounts stolen were $1 million, €300,000 and several millions of Ghana cedis.



Background



The incident came to light when two former house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, were charged with allegedly stealing the money and valuable items from the residence of the former minister and her husband Daniel Osei Kuffour.



Apart from the various cash sums, other items such as jewelry, clothing, and personal effects were also stolen.



Patience, the primary accused, is also facing charges related to the theft of kente cloth and men's suits belonging to Daniel Osei Kuffour.



Additionally, three other individuals, namely Benjamin, Kweku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, were charged with dishonestly receiving portions of the stolen money.



The accused were brought before an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Susana Ekuful, on July 20, 2023.



However, their pleas have not yet been taken.



Sarah, one of the accused, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties, on the basis of her status as a breastfeeding mother. The other accused individuals have been remanded into custody.



According to the court's records, Patience and Sarah were former house helps of the complainants, and the thefts occurred between July and October 2022.



The complainants reported the thefts to the police after discovering the missing items and cash.



During the investigation, it was revealed that Patience had used a duplicate key to enter the couple's room, and Mr. Kuffour caught her hiding behind the door.



Subsequently, the stolen items were discovered missing.



Patience was later arrested and released on police bail but went into hiding in Tamale with her boyfriend, Benjamin.



The police eventually apprehended Patience and Benjamin in Tamale and found significant amounts of money and stolen items in their possession.



Patience allegedly used some of the stolen money to purchase a 3-bedroom house at Amrahia and furnished it with new items.



During interrogation, Patience implicated Sarah, revealing that they had worked together in the couple's house.



Patience would keep watch at the main gate, allowing Sarah to enter the room and steal.



The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023, for further proceedings.