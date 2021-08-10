'1D1F starch factory a dream come true for me' – Prang chief hails Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of the Prang Traditional Area in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, has expressed his gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for establishing a starch processing factory in his district under the “One District, One Factory” initiative.



In his speech, following the President's visit to his palace, on Sunday, 8th August 2021, at the commencement of his 2-day working visit to the Bono East Region, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III expressed his profound joy and appreciation to the President for the establishment of the factory.



According to the Chief, “Pru West District is a proud host of a gigantic starch processing factory that we are confident that very soon you will be back with us again to commission. Personally, I feel proud and privileged to see such a project in my lifetime.”



Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III continued, “Since ascending the throne, as the Paramount Chief of Prang, it has been my desire to attract industries and companies to my area, which would become my legacy by posterity. Lo and behold, Mr. President, now I can say that this long-burning desire and dream has become a reality in my lifetime. The youth will be employed and hopefully, vices will reduce.”



The Paramount Chief also thanked the President for solving their perennial water shortages that have plagued the Traditional Area.



“Mr. President, as part of improving the perennial water shortage that was a nightmare in Prang, you have successfully constructed the Prang Small Town Pipe Water System Project. The people of Prang now have running water in their homes, all year round” he said.



He also indicated that several mechanized boreholes and hand pumps have also been constructed across the district, supplying potable water to the people in Pru West.



The chief was also full of praises for President Akufo-Addo for ensuring that, under his government, “Pru West District has witnessed historic developments across the district. These include all the governmental flagship programmes; first under your able leadership, Pru West constituency was made a district on 15th March 2018. This was after several years of failed attempts. It was a dream come true for us” he stressed.



Touching on agriculture, the Paramount Chief noted that the Pru West District has received two farm tractors and other farm implements, and has started an Agriculture Mechanization Centre, which is helping farmers plough their fields at subsidised rates.



“Mr. President, with the free SHS education program, Planting for Food and Jobs and Planting for Exports and Rural Development, my people who are mostly farmers are grateful to you”, he added.



Thanking President Akufo-Addo for the citing of an office of a state institution in the district, the Prang Chief stated that “we are grateful, once more, that you were generous to make Pru West District the host of an ultra-modern regional office of the Department of Feeder Roads. The construction of the two-story office complex is fully completed and we understand that you are here today to commission it. We say thank you, and God bless you.”



On the fight against COVID-19, he congratulated the President on the “remarkable leadership” shown in the battle to defeat the disease.



“It is, without doubt, your industrious leadership efforts and abilities have earned you the Chairmanship of ECOWAS, and, I must say through your dedication and commitment to duty, we shall defeat the pandemic. This too shall pass”, he stressed.



With the pandemic having ravaged even the most resourced countries, Omanhene Kwadwo Nyarko III said, “we are certainly very fortunate that Ghana has you as our President and leader in these very trying times.”



Acknowledging the inclusion of the Pru West district as a beneficiary of the “Agenda 111”, in which a district hospital will be constructed for the area, he indicated that, “a team of consultants from Accra have already visited the site to undertake an assessment of the land provided for the construction of the district hospital. I know we soon be commissioning the district hospital and will no longer have to travel to Atebubu or Mampong to access healthcare.”