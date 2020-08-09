General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

1D1F Secretariat engages stakeholders ahead of Testimonial Documentary release

A group photo taken after the meeting

The Public Relations Officer of Governments One District One Factory policy, Kwaku Gyasi, has conducted an Advanced Regional Stakeholders/Promoters engagement ahead of a documentary to be released by the 1D1F Secretariat.



The purpose of the engagement which was conducted in the Bono and Ahafo Regions on Wednesday August 5, 2020 as well as in the Ashanti Region on Thursday August 6, 2020, was to engage and sensitise the Promoters and some factory hands ahead of the Secretariat’s all important and long-awaited Documentary to narrate and highlight the social and economic impact of the establishment of factories in every district.



The Testimonial Documentary will seek to communicate the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under his flagship 1D1F industrialisation Policy and identify to the Ghanaian populace all projects with their locations and success stories.



Highlights of the Testimonial Documentary which is under the direct auspice of the National Coordinator of the 1D1F Secretariat, Gifty Ohene Konadu will include; all projects implemented under the 1D1F initiative, social and economic impacts of the 1D1F initiative and Steps taken to ensure success of the project and support received from Government.



The documentary will also include testimonials from residents, youth leaders, community elders and business executives on the impact of this initiative on their lives and community, interviews from leadership of the 1D1F initiative on the policy framework and the success so far, as well as interviews from industrial experts on their assessment of the policy so far.



The documentary is set to be communicated from a non-political point and will be communicated in English and other local languages to give every Ghanaian the opportunity to appreciate the industrial vision and success of the Akufo-Addo government.



Mr Gyasi concluded his engagements in the regions by encouraging the Promoters of the various factory projects to continue with the hardwork mustered to propel the vision of the President to a successful implementation since the 1D1F program is the life line of the Ghanaian economy especially in the post Covid-19 era.



He also took the opportunity to visit Projects sites including Beacon Hills and Rider Iron and Steel Factory Sites all in the Ashanti Region.







The One District One Factory Program was instituted by His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to address the challenge of slow economic growth at the district level through a massive nationwide industrialisation drive, which will equip and empower communities to utilise their local resources in manufacturing products that are in high demand both locally and internationally.





