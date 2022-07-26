1D1F: 125 out of 296 projects operational – Ofori Atta

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ken Ofori Atta, the Finance Minister, has revealed that out of the 296 One District One Factory (1D1F) projects undertaken since 2017, 125 are currently operational across the country.



The “One District One Factory” initiative is a key component of the industrial transformation agenda of the NPP Government



The programme seeks to equip and empower communities to utilize their local resources in manufacturing products that are high in demand, both locally and internationally.



Presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday July 25 2022, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta said Akufo-Addo’s vision to see Ghana producing what we use for ourselves and our neighbours as well is unfolding.



He added that Ghana’s industrialisation agenda is progressing steadily and called for more investors.



Ken Ofori Atta also reiterated government’s decision to support 1D1F firms with technical assistance, tax incentives and access to credit, including interest payment subsidy.



“The President’s vision to see Ghana producing what we use for ourselves and our neighbours as well is unfolding right before our very eyes.



“Out of 296 1D1F projects undertaken since 2017, 125 are currently operational across the country.



“Our industrialisation agenda is progressing steadily and we will urge more investors,” he said.



“To see the current global supply chain challenges as rather an opportunity to invest in Ghana.



“Government will continue to support 1D1F firms with technical assistance, tax incentives and access to credit, including interest payment subsidy support to de-risk lending to create jobs,” he said.