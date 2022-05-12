1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

The year 1999 was very significant in the history of traditional governance in Ghana. Three Akan traditional rulers were enstooled to steer the affairs of their respected traditional areas.



Chronicling the significance of the year 1999 on its official Facebook page, The Asante Nation - a page created to project the history of the Ashanti Kingdom - indicated that these three Akan traditional rulers are; Asantehene, Dormaahene and the Akyem-Abuakwamanhene.



The first is Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene. He was enstooled as the king of the Asante Empire on April 26, 1999, and hails from the Oyoko clan. He is also described as the 'Oyoko Piesie' to wit Oyoko's firstborn.



The Asante Nation stated that "when it comes to clans everyone is aware that Asantehene is the Oyoko Piesie, and that is why he is always referred to as "Oyokohene".



"However, Kokofu was the Oyoko Piesie up until the formation of Asante when Osei Tutu I stool was elevated to lead the newly formed Asante Nation.



"Then the various Ayokofuo designated their power to Asantehene to be the head of Oyoko Abusua [family]. The Oyoko Abusua of Kumasi and Kwabre Kenyasi all migrated from Kokofu."



The second to be enthroned is Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene. He was also enstooled as the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area on June 7, 1999.



The third is Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Akyem-Abuakwahene. He was enstooled as the Paramount Chief of Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area on 4th October 1999.



The Asante Nation page noted that, the Akyem-Abuakwahene, popularly called Okyehene, is the head of Asona clan.



"Because, the three Asona brothers who are Akyem-Abuakwa, Offinso and Ejisu migrated from the same place, Adanse and from the same mother. So Akyem-Abuakwa is the Asona Piesie, Offinso is Asona Maanu and Ejisu is Asona Mensah."



