1993 year group of Asamakese Senior High School donates computers to school

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 1993 year group of Asamakese Senior High School has donated twenty laptops and accessories to the school.



The donation made by the group follows a request by management of the school for the computer lab to be stocked.



Benjamin Okai Sakyi, the headmaster of the school who receives the IT equipment expressed joy over the gesture.



Presenting the items, Pastor Collins Cudjoe who is the spokesperson of the 1993 year group said “Our aim is to help learning in the school. We know that when it comes to areas of IT, the school lacks in equipment and we deem it necessary to provide these computers.



He added that “we want to help our mother ASASCO and we are convinced this will help academic work in the schools. They should maintain the computers well and ensure that they serve the purpose for which they were purchased.



“I’m happy because it will help the school. I was hoping to raise money for the project because the school really needs it. We have elective courses in IT so it is important that we have IT lab stocked with computers. It disturbed me a lot so I’m happy they’ve come to help me. It will help the student pass their WASSCE.



He also appealed for more support in areas of infrastructure and transportation for the school.



He noted that the school is in dire need of a new bus and appealed to the Education Minister to come to the aid of the school.





