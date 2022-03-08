1992 Constitution was meant to prevent future coups – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana was instituted to prevent people from toppling the government of his party at the time.



Speaking to Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said, “we needed democratic stability that the Rawlings coup must be the last coup and that there should be no more coup d’etats in our way. For that sake, there were new things we instituted in the new constitution which wasn’t in the existing one at the time.”



According to him, the intention of the new constitution was that, “should we succeed in electing a democratic government, it must last to prevent another coup”.



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia further noted that the country has indeed achieved what it wanted.



The 1992 Constitution of Ghana was approved on 28th April 1992 through a national referendum after 92% support forming the current Fourth Republic.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings came to power in Ghana as a Flight Lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a Coup D’etat in 1979.



In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military, founded the NDC and became the first President of the Fourth Republic which has lasted for more than two decades.