1992 Constitution is a tool for stealing – Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has said that the 1992 constitution is problematic.



He said the 1992 constitution is a tool being used by the leaders of this country to rig and steal from the people of Ghana.



Ernesto Yeboah said these when he was speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom after the #Fixthecountry demonstration on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



He said “We are re-giving birth to Ghana. This is the reborn of Ghana. Everybody here has answered the roll call and that is precisely what is happening.



“We are ready to build a new and independent nation, we are ready to commit ourselves to the new ways,” he said.



He further accused political leadership of ripping off the nation through constitutional leadership.



“That is why they are stealing and ripping us in broad daylight under the guise of the constitutional leadership.



“What we have is not a Constitution, it is a notebook for stealing and rigging and plundering the state.”



“Recently, we saw what Article 71 officeholders did and we also saw what the same group of people have done for workers in this country in terms of increment in salaries, 4%. So there must be an awakening.”



Hundreds of Ghanaians joined the FixTheCountry demonstration in Accra to demand better conditions of service from the leaders.



Dozens began the protest march from the Obra Spot.







Most of the protesters were in red with a few draped in the colours of the national flag.



From the Obra Spot, the protesters used the Farisco Traffic Light road at Adabraka through the TUC-Kinbu road and then ended up at the Black Stars Square.