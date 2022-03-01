1992 Constitution does not meet the needs of Ghanaians - Benjamin Essuman

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Essuman believes 1992 Constitution has served its purpose



MMDCEs must be elected, Benjamin Essuman



Ghanaians have lost confidence in state institutions, Sosu





Executive Director of Solidaire Ghana, Benjamin Essuman, has indicated that Ghana's Constitution must be reviewed as soon as possible, for it to be able to address the concerns of Ghanaians.



According to him, the 1992 Constitution fails to meet the current needs of the people of Ghana, graphic.com.gh has reported.



Benjamin Essuman further stated that reviews and recommendations of committees set by the government to look into the constitution have not been implemented.



“It is time to push the frontiers for a constitution that will meet our needs as a people,” the Executive Director of Solidaire Ghana is quoted to have said at a forum on the topic, 'A review of the 1992 Constitution and its effect on the economy.'



Essuman said that the review of the constitution will help strengthen the various arms of government so as to ensure transparency and accountability which will curb the menace of corruption in the country.



He also suggested that the review of the constitution must factor in the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).





“Why can’t we go to the polls and vote for our local government? Why can’t people in the regions vote for their own regional ministers? We need to get these things right so that we can have a proper monitoring and evaluation system and also have a proper way of accounting for the country’s expenditure,” he added.



On his part, the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, said that the citizenry no longer had confidence in state institutions because public officers are not truthful.



“What is truthful is now seen with a political lens; there is lack of confidence in the organs of the state and this is triggering certain reactions from people,” he said.