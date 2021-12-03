19-year-old boy caught having sex with a sheep in a farm

Regional News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Residents of Ahyensu, a village near Bibiani in the Western Region have been left in a state of shock as a nineteen years old boy whose name was given as Aziz was caught sleeping with a sheep tagged for Christmas soup.



According to a report by Accra-based Kessben FM, the young man is a recent Senior High School Graduate who is awaiting his WASSCE results to further his education.



The report indicated that a farmer had sent his sheep to the bush to graze and had left it there to pick it up later in the day.



However, on the said day, the 19-year-old boy also went to the same spot where the sheep was grazing and had several bouts of sex with it.



A passer-by farmer heard the sheep’s cry and realized that it was not normal so followed up only to meet the young man having a very nice time with the sheep.



Aziz upon seeing the man left his clothes and slippers and took to his heels. The man then picked his clothes and his slippers and reported the issue to the palace.



The family of Aziz visited the palace and confessed that he was the one who slept with the sheep.



The palace has since performed all the necessary rights and the sheep has been killed and buried whiles the family of Aziz seek help for him.