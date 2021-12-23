18-year-old woman remanded for stealing GH¢4,000 belonging to her boss

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An 18-year-old lady, Isha Gifty, has today been remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit court for allegedly stealing GH¢4,000 cash belonging to her employer, Madam Gifty Mensah.



She pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and the Court presided over by Mr. Ebenezer Osei Darko, directed her to refund the money by Tuesday, January 4, 2022.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, told the Court that the accused was employed after a former staff introduced her about a month ago.



He said the suspect was employed and offered free accommodation by Madam Mensah who operates a cold store at Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.



He said on November 15, 2021, the accused went to work and met another colleague who left the shop in her care to deliver a message from their Madam to another shop at Columbia junction, also in Kasoa.



Chief Inspector Annobil said the accused took advantage of the absence of her colleague and stole the cash and took a bucket under the pretext of going to fetch water and absconded.



He said on Sunday, December 19, 2021, the accused person was caught by someone at a spot in Kasoa and was subsequently arrested.



She has been remanded for two weeks and to reappear before the court on January 4th. The suspect has been asked by the court to return the money before she appears before the court.



She has been sent to the Kasoa Police custody.